Assam's Firm Stand Against Illegal Infiltration

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, authorities in Assam's Sribhumi district apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals found entering India unlawfully, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

The individuals, named Md Shaon, Md S M Polash, Addas Mollik, and Rukshana Begum, were subsequently deported to Bangladesh, emphasizing the state's stringent measures against infiltration.

To date, over 320 infiltrators have been identified across Assam. The vigil along the extensive 1,885-km border shared with Bangladesh has increased markedly since last year's civic unrest in the neighboring country.

(With inputs from agencies.)