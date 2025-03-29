Assam's Firm Stand Against Illegal Infiltration
Four Bangladesh nationals were apprehended in Assam's Sribhumi district for illegal entry into India. Identified as Md Shaon, Md S M Polash, Addas Mollik, and Rukshana Begum, they have been deported. Overall, 320 infiltrators have been caught. Vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border has been heightened since last year's unrest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, authorities in Assam's Sribhumi district apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals found entering India unlawfully, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.
The individuals, named Md Shaon, Md S M Polash, Addas Mollik, and Rukshana Begum, were subsequently deported to Bangladesh, emphasizing the state's stringent measures against infiltration.
To date, over 320 infiltrators have been identified across Assam. The vigil along the extensive 1,885-km border shared with Bangladesh has increased markedly since last year's civic unrest in the neighboring country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement