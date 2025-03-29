Left Menu

Assam's Firm Stand Against Illegal Infiltration

Four Bangladesh nationals were apprehended in Assam's Sribhumi district for illegal entry into India. Identified as Md Shaon, Md S M Polash, Addas Mollik, and Rukshana Begum, they have been deported. Overall, 320 infiltrators have been caught. Vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border has been heightened since last year's unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 22:41 IST
Assam's Firm Stand Against Illegal Infiltration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, authorities in Assam's Sribhumi district apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals found entering India unlawfully, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Saturday.

The individuals, named Md Shaon, Md S M Polash, Addas Mollik, and Rukshana Begum, were subsequently deported to Bangladesh, emphasizing the state's stringent measures against infiltration.

To date, over 320 infiltrators have been identified across Assam. The vigil along the extensive 1,885-km border shared with Bangladesh has increased markedly since last year's civic unrest in the neighboring country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025