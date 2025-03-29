Left Menu

India's Rapid Response to Myanmar Earthquake: Operation Brahma in Action

India launched a multi-agency relief mission dubbed 'Operation Brahma' to assist Myanmar following a devastating earthquake. Delivering 137 tonnes of supplies and deploying numerous rescue teams, India became the first nation to aid Nay-Pyi-Taw. Prime Minister Modi pledged solidarity, emphasizing New Delhi's commitment to its neighbor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a catastrophic earthquake in Myanmar, India has swiftly mobilized a comprehensive relief mission named 'Operation Brahma.' On Saturday, 15 tonnes of crucial supplies were delivered via air, marking the initial phase of a broader humanitarian effort to support the beleaguered nation.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated New Delhi's solidarity with Myanmar, engaging in direct communication with the country's Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Further demonstrating India's commitment, a contingent of 80 National Disaster Response Force personnel departed for Nay-Pyi-Taw, joining the initial relief efforts.

As part of its ongoing mission, India has dispatched naval ships and additional aircraft to deliver a cumulative 137 tonnes of aid. Minister Jaishankar confirmed that the assistance includes medical teams and essential supplies, underlining India's role as a 'First Responder' in this crisis.

