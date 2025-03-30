South Africa Warns of Employment Scams Abroad

The South African government has issued a stern warning to its citizens about the dangers of seeking employment abroad following a harrowing incident involving 23 South Africans. These individuals were lured by enticing job offers only to find themselves in slave-like conditions in Myanmar, from where they were recently repatriated.

This alarming trend, identified by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), involves individuals being trafficked from Thailand to Myanmar. Fraudulent online job advertisements promise high salaries and benefits, deceiving unsuspecting jobseekers into exploitive situations, stripping them of their rights and freedoms upon arrival.

In response, South Africa has enhanced its legal frameworks to combat human trafficking and established cross-sector committees to support victims, urging citizens to validate job offers through trusted resources such as local embassies and the DIRCO Travel Smart Application before venturing abroad for work.

