Left Menu

South Africa Warns of Employment Scams Abroad

The South African government warns against employment scams after 23 South Africans were trafficked to Myanmar. Victims were deceived by fake job offers and endured harsh conditions. The government is working with international partners to combat trafficking and urges citizens to verify job offers through official channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-03-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 00:00 IST
South Africa Warns of Employment Scams Abroad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African government has issued a stern warning to its citizens about the dangers of seeking employment abroad following a harrowing incident involving 23 South Africans. These individuals were lured by enticing job offers only to find themselves in slave-like conditions in Myanmar, from where they were recently repatriated.

This alarming trend, identified by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), involves individuals being trafficked from Thailand to Myanmar. Fraudulent online job advertisements promise high salaries and benefits, deceiving unsuspecting jobseekers into exploitive situations, stripping them of their rights and freedoms upon arrival.

In response, South Africa has enhanced its legal frameworks to combat human trafficking and established cross-sector committees to support victims, urging citizens to validate job offers through trusted resources such as local embassies and the DIRCO Travel Smart Application before venturing abroad for work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025