Drone Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Terrorists Neutralized, Civilians Mourned

A recent counter-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has raised concerns after resulting in both militant and civilian casualties. The operation, which took place on a remote hilltop in Katlang, Mardan district, led to the deaths of 12 terrorists, according to provincial authorities.

However, unintended civilian casualties, including women and children near the target zone, have sparked a wave of condemnation. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, described the loss of innocent lives as a tragic outcome and vowed that measures will be taken to avoid future incidents of collateral damage.

The government has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances leading to civilian deaths and assured support for the victims' families. The operation was based on credible intelligence aimed at disrupting ongoing militant activities in the region, officials stated, although the presence of non-combatants couldn't be ruled out.

