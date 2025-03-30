Left Menu

Drone Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Terrorists Neutralized, Civilians Mourned

A counter-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of 12 terrorists but also caused civilian casualties, including women and children. The operation targeted militant hideouts in Katlang, Mardan district. The provincial government has promised an inquiry and support for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 30-03-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 06:29 IST
Drone Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Terrorists Neutralized, Civilians Mourned
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A recent counter-terrorism operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has raised concerns after resulting in both militant and civilian casualties. The operation, which took place on a remote hilltop in Katlang, Mardan district, led to the deaths of 12 terrorists, according to provincial authorities.

However, unintended civilian casualties, including women and children near the target zone, have sparked a wave of condemnation. The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, described the loss of innocent lives as a tragic outcome and vowed that measures will be taken to avoid future incidents of collateral damage.

The government has initiated an inquiry into the circumstances leading to civilian deaths and assured support for the victims' families. The operation was based on credible intelligence aimed at disrupting ongoing militant activities in the region, officials stated, although the presence of non-combatants couldn't be ruled out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025