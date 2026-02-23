Left Menu

Cross-Border Currency Mystery Amid Intense Anti-Terror Operations in Jammu

Amid heightened counter-terrorism activity in Jammu and Kashmir, currencies from the US and Pakistan were found attached to balloons near the LoC. Six terrorists were neutralized in recent operations, showcasing effective cross-agency collaboration. Investigations into the balloon incident are ongoing, with further details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:42 IST
Cross-Border Currency Mystery Amid Intense Anti-Terror Operations in Jammu
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a curious incident along the Line of Control, balloons bearing United States and Pakistani currencies were discovered in the Akhnoor sector, as confirmed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Authorities are currently investigating the origins and authenticity of these currencies.

This discovery aligns with heightened anti-terror efforts in the region, where the Indian Army has intensified operations. Over the past 20 days, six terrorists have been neutralized across the Jammu region, significantly damaging terrorist infrastructure, according to the White Knight Corps.

Notable successes include Operation KIYA, in which two terrorists were eliminated in Basantgarh, and another neutralized in Kishtwar's Dichhar area. Security forces continually thwart infiltration attempts, maintaining vigilant surveillance and recovering substantial arms caches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Evaluate NEET-PG Cut-off Reduction Impact on Medical Education Quality

Supreme Court to Evaluate NEET-PG Cut-off Reduction Impact on Medical Educat...

 India
2
Revamping Pakistan Hockey: New Leadership Steers Towards Professionalism

Revamping Pakistan Hockey: New Leadership Steers Towards Professionalism

 Pakistan
3
UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty

UK Navigates New Trump Tariffs Amid Economic Deal Uncertainty

 Global
4
Tensions Ripple at Jadavpur University: Violent Student Clashes Prompt Administrative Action

Tensions Ripple at Jadavpur University: Violent Student Clashes Prompt Admin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026