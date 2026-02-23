In a curious incident along the Line of Control, balloons bearing United States and Pakistani currencies were discovered in the Akhnoor sector, as confirmed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Authorities are currently investigating the origins and authenticity of these currencies.

This discovery aligns with heightened anti-terror efforts in the region, where the Indian Army has intensified operations. Over the past 20 days, six terrorists have been neutralized across the Jammu region, significantly damaging terrorist infrastructure, according to the White Knight Corps.

Notable successes include Operation KIYA, in which two terrorists were eliminated in Basantgarh, and another neutralized in Kishtwar's Dichhar area. Security forces continually thwart infiltration attempts, maintaining vigilant surveillance and recovering substantial arms caches.

