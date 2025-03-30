Gaza on the Brink: Flour Runs Out, Hunger Soars Amid Blockade
Gaza faces severe food shortages as Israeli bombardment and blockade persist, leading to a humanitarian crisis. Flour for bread will deplete within a week, and aid can't meet the growing needs of over 2 million Palestinians. Rising food prices make essential goods unaffordable, amplifying the crisis.
- Country:
- West Bank and Gaza
Gaza's dire humanitarian situation deepens as Israeli bombardment and an ongoing blockade threaten to run bakeries out of flour within a week, according to the UN. Food distributions have been halved, and markets are largely empty, as aid workers struggle to navigate amidst the chaos.
For the past four weeks, Israel has cut off essential resources, including food, fuel, and medicine, to Gaza's 2 million residents. This extended blockade has led to a severe scarcity of local food production, forcing aid workers to stretch limited resources as malnutrition fears grow.
The blockade's impact is exacerbated by rising food prices, making basics like onions and tomatoes unaffordable for many. Aid groups warn of the increasing desperation and hopelessness among Palestinians, with families scaling back meals and relying more heavily on dwindling aid supplies.
