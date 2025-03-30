Myanmar Earthquake: A Nation Under Siege

Foreign rescue operations intensified in Myanmar as aid personnel and supplies arrived on Sunday, following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that claimed over 1,600 lives. The quake compounded the nation's existing civil strife, leaving many near the epicenter struggling without adequate equipment.

Infrastructure damage across the country of 55 million has hindered relief efforts, with damaged bridges, highways, and railways further complicating the situation amid a civil war. The military government acknowledged the need to prioritize restoring transportation routes to make rescue missions more effective.

While international assistance continues, including from nations like India, China, and Thailand, local hospitals remain overwhelmed, and some heavily affected areas report little to no governmental aid. Neighboring Thailand was also impacted, with rescuers racing against time to retrieve survivors trapped under debris.

