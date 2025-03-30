Left Menu

Myanmar Earthquake: A Nation Under Siege

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, killing over 1,600 and leaving infrastructure devastated amid an ongoing civil war. Aid is pouring in from neighboring countries and beyond, but critical transport routes remain damaged, complicating rescue efforts. Hospitals are overwhelmed, and many areas lack basic necessities and rescue workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign rescue operations intensified in Myanmar as aid personnel and supplies arrived on Sunday, following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that claimed over 1,600 lives. The quake compounded the nation's existing civil strife, leaving many near the epicenter struggling without adequate equipment.

Infrastructure damage across the country of 55 million has hindered relief efforts, with damaged bridges, highways, and railways further complicating the situation amid a civil war. The military government acknowledged the need to prioritize restoring transportation routes to make rescue missions more effective.

While international assistance continues, including from nations like India, China, and Thailand, local hospitals remain overwhelmed, and some heavily affected areas report little to no governmental aid. Neighboring Thailand was also impacted, with rescuers racing against time to retrieve survivors trapped under debris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

