Justice Denied: The Lingering Scars of Sri Lanka's Civil War
A UN report highlights the unaddressed issue of sexual violence against Tamil civilians during Sri Lanka's civil war. Despite commitments for reforms, survivors of these wartime atrocities continue to face a legacy of impunity, with chronic injuries and enduring stigma plaguing their lives seventeen years post-conflict.
A recent UN report has spotlighted the enduring issue of sexual violence against Tamil civilians during Sri Lanka's civil conflict, primarily perpetrated by security forces. Although the war ended 17 years ago, survivors have yet to see justice.
Titled 'We lost everything – even hope for justice,' the report aggregates a decade of monitoring, consultations with survivors, and collaboration with local experts. The findings implicate State security forces in using sexual violence as a tool of control and intimidation against Tamil populations during the war.
The report calls for immediate action from the Sri Lankan government to acknowledge these past atrocities and implement comprehensive reforms. These include issuing formal apologies, revising security and judicial frameworks, and ensuring psychological and social support for survivors.
