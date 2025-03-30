Left Menu

Pitampura Heist: Four Arrested in High-Profile Robbery Case

Four men have been apprehended in connection with a robbery in Pitampura, where Rs 30 lakh was stolen. The suspects were captured following a police investigation that included CCTV analysis. A portion of the stolen money and the getaway motorcycle were recovered.

Updated: 30-03-2025 14:43 IST
Pitampura Heist: Four Arrested in High-Profile Robbery Case
Four individuals have been detained in connection with a high-profile robbery in Pitampura, Delhi, according to police statements released on Sunday.

The suspects, identified as Sanchit (22), Shival (24), Rustam (35), and Anil (42), were arrested in a coordinated operation by the Delhi Police. Sanchit and Shival were nabbed in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, while Rustam and Anil were captured in Sonipat, Haryana on Saturday. Anil, notably, has a history of criminal activity.

The robbery occurred on March 25, involving victims Krishan Gupta and his employee Balvinder Singh, who were transporting Rs 30 lakh. The assailants attacked them near a bank in Pitampura, forcing Balvinder to escape and making off with the cash. Police used CCTV footage for the investigation, leading to the arrests and the recovery of Rs 16.94 lakh and the motorcycle used. The search for the remaining amount continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

