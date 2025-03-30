One Run for Cyber Security: Latur's Marathon Initiative

The Latur police successfully organized a marathon that drew the participation of nearly 8,000 runners, aiming to raise awareness about cyber security among citizens.

Coinciding with Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year, the event was run under the banner 'One Run for Cyber Security'. It featured races of 10 km, 5 km, and 3 km.

Officials emphasized the need for such initiatives amidst rising cybercrimes in the digital age, with commitments to conduct similar programs in the future shared by the district collector and the Superintendent of Police.

