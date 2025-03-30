Left Menu

Myanmar Devastated: Earthquake Rumbles Amid Civil Chaos

A catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar, killing over 1,600 people and leaving many buried. Local volunteers struggle to rescue survivors amid crumbled infrastructure and civil unrest. International aid is arriving but efforts are hampered by damaged transport routes, lack of medical supplies, and ongoing civil conflict.

  • Country:
  • Myanmar

The streets of Myanmar's second-largest city, Mandalay, were cloaked in the piercing smell of decaying bodies on Sunday, as citizens toiled urgently to uncover survivors from the rubble following a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the region two days prior. This catastrophic event, which claimed the lives of over 1,600 people, has left countless others trapped beneath debris.

Local volunteers, often lacking proper equipment, have spearheaded rescue operations in the sweltering heat, while the ongoing civil war has added another layer of complexity to the relief efforts. Heavy machinery is scarce, and rescue teams face logistical nightmares, including damaged roads and downed bridges, exacerbating communication disruptions.

International assistance is gradually arriving in Myanmar, with contributions from China, Russia, and other nations, as foreign aid workers navigate treacherous conditions to provide much-needed medical supplies and support. Yet, the persisting civil conflict further complicates humanitarian efforts, heightening the urgency for a ceasefire to facilitate unimpeded rescue and relief work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

