Conflict Resurgence: Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Plan Return to Khartoum

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, insists that his withdrawal from Khartoum was tactical, as his forces plan to return. The ongoing war with the army, exacerbated by a power struggle, has devastated Khartoum and displaced millions. Army chief al-Burhan refutes reconciliation, reinforcing a hardened stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), announced intentions to resume their push into Khartoum. Despite recent setbacks, Dagalo describes the withdrawal as strategic, with promises of a stronger return. This marks the latest chapter in Sudan's protracted conflict.

Last week, the Sudanese army successfully repelled RSF forces from most of Khartoum. The army's advance included gaining control of a strategic market in Omdurman, further strengthening its hold on the capital's tri-city region. Dagalo, however, remains defiant, vowing not to concede defeat.

Amidst the ongoing violence, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dismissed any possibility of reconciliation, focusing instead on quelling RSF resistance. As the power struggle persists, the war's toll on Sudan is staggering, with vast numbers displaced and widespread humanitarian crises unfolding.

