AFSPA Extension Sparks Debate in Northeast India

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been extended for six months in Manipur, excluding certain police station jurisdictions, due to law and order concerns. It also extends to parts of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. This controversial law grants armed forces significant power in 'disturbed areas.'

  • India

The controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, widely criticized for its sweeping authority, has been extended for another six months in the northeastern state of Manipur. Notably, it exempts 13 police station jurisdictions due to evolving law and order situations.

In an extension that covers more than one state, AFSPA has been applied to eight districts in Nagaland and 21 police station areas across five other districts.

The law, set to be enforced in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, starting April 1, 2025, is known for granting armed forces extraordinary powers, including search, arrest, and use of lethal force in designated 'disturbed areas.'

