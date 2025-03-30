Left Menu

Controversial Extension: AFSPA's Reach Widened in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been extended in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh for six months. This decision allows armed forces sweeping powers in these 'disturbed' areas. Despite protests and demands for its repeal, the AFSPA remains crucial for maintaining law and order in these regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:54 IST
Controversial Extension: AFSPA's Reach Widened in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, a law granting broad powers to security forces in troubled areas, was extended across Manipur, excluding zones under 13 police stations, reflecting ongoing concerns about the region's stability.

This contentious law will also cover additional districts in Nagaland and parts of Arunachal Pradesh starting April 1, based on federal evaluations of local security dynamics.

The AFSPA extension persists despite long-standing opposition and protests demanding its repeal, underscoring its perceived necessity by the government in ensuring security amidst regional turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025