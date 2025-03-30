Controversial Extension: AFSPA's Reach Widened in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, a law granting broad powers to security forces in troubled areas, was extended across Manipur, excluding zones under 13 police stations, reflecting ongoing concerns about the region's stability.

This contentious law will also cover additional districts in Nagaland and parts of Arunachal Pradesh starting April 1, based on federal evaluations of local security dynamics.

The AFSPA extension persists despite long-standing opposition and protests demanding its repeal, underscoring its perceived necessity by the government in ensuring security amidst regional turbulence.

