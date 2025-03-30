Controversial Extension: AFSPA's Reach Widened in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been extended in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh for six months. This decision allows armed forces sweeping powers in these 'disturbed' areas. Despite protests and demands for its repeal, the AFSPA remains crucial for maintaining law and order in these regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, a law granting broad powers to security forces in troubled areas, was extended across Manipur, excluding zones under 13 police stations, reflecting ongoing concerns about the region's stability.
This contentious law will also cover additional districts in Nagaland and parts of Arunachal Pradesh starting April 1, based on federal evaluations of local security dynamics.
The AFSPA extension persists despite long-standing opposition and protests demanding its repeal, underscoring its perceived necessity by the government in ensuring security amidst regional turbulence.
