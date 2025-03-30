Kharkiv Under Attack: The Continuing Conflict

A Russian drone assault on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, left two dead and 35 injured late Saturday, prompting President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to call for a stronger international response to the attack. Damaged infrastructure includes a military hospital, while Western allies are urged to intensify pressure on Russia to halt its comprehensive invasion.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed that five children suffered injuries in the raid, complicating the situation for residents and war refugees alike. A survivor identified as Anton, recounts narrowly escaping death, while being subjected to the immediate and violent impact of the drone barrage.

Despite a partial ceasefire brokered by the U.S., tensions persist as Zelenskiy states that Russia has launched an overwhelming 1,000 drones in a week. Furthermore, European leaders pledged support to bolster Ukraine's defenses amid fears that peace efforts, influenced by U.S. politics, could force Ukraine into making undue concessions to Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)