Tragic Family Murder in Shivpur Chakdaha Village

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter were brutally murdered in their home in Shivpur Chakdaha village. The older daughter, Khushbu, recognized the attackers, who are from the same village. Investigations are underway following the horrific incident, with forensic teams gathering evidence and suspects detained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 18:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking double murder has shaken the quiet village of Shivpur Chakdaha. A 40-year-old woman, Poonam Nishad, and her young daughter Anushka were found dead after a brutal attack inside their own home.

The surviving daughter, Khushbu, managed to identify the attackers by their voices despite hiding in another room. She reported that the assailants included Sanjay and his father, who sought her life as well.

Authorities are rigorously investigating the crime, having detained several suspects as forensic teams collect evidence. Law enforcement is currently analyzing call records and CCTV footage to piece together the sequence of events leading to the tragic deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

