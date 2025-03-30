Tragedy in Tripura: Vigilante Justice Claims Two Lives
A mentally ill man in South Tripura, India, was lynched by villagers after he killed a neighbor with an iron rod. Villagers tried to pacify him before the violence erupted. Both the mentally ill man and the victim died, and police are investigating the incident.
A tragic incident unfolded in the South Tripura district when a 40-year-old mentally ill man was lynched by locals. The violence erupted after the man killed a neighbor with an iron rod.
The mentally ill individual, Asish Debnath of Kalacherra village, attacked two locals attempting to pacify him, killing Desapriya Bhattacharjee before police arrived.
The situation escalated as villagers and police chased Debnath, leading to the man's apprehension and eventual death. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
