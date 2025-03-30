Police Successfully Locate Missing Dehradun Girl in Punjab
A 26-year-old man was arrested in Punjab for abducting an 18-year-old girl who went missing from Dehradun. Police found the girl in Amritsar and reunited her with her family. Noor Mohammad from Deoband was alleged to have lured the girl away. He was charged under Section 140 (3) of the BNS.
In a significant development, Punjab Police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of abducting a girl from Dehradun's Patel Nagar. Authorities confirmed the recovery of the 18-year-old from Amritsar, where she was found in the company of the suspect.
Acting on a complaint from the girl's family, filed on March 21, the police pursued leads pointing to Noor Mohammad, originally from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, as the primary suspect in this abduction case.
Following a detailed investigation, police personnel traced the duo to Amritsar, where they apprehended Mohammad and restored the missing girl to her family. The case is further being examined under Section 140 (3) for abduction under the BNS.
(With inputs from agencies.)
