Police Successfully Locate Missing Dehradun Girl in Punjab

In a significant development, Punjab Police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of abducting a girl from Dehradun's Patel Nagar. Authorities confirmed the recovery of the 18-year-old from Amritsar, where she was found in the company of the suspect.

Acting on a complaint from the girl's family, filed on March 21, the police pursued leads pointing to Noor Mohammad, originally from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, as the primary suspect in this abduction case.

Following a detailed investigation, police personnel traced the duo to Amritsar, where they apprehended Mohammad and restored the missing girl to her family. The case is further being examined under Section 140 (3) for abduction under the BNS.

