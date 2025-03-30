Left Menu

Deepening Crisis: Tackling Human Rights Violations in India

India faces a significant human rights crisis, highlighted by pending court cases and violations of democratic principles. Justice Srikrishna called for civil society's role in safeguarding rights. Advocates discussed issues like custodial violence and economic disparity, urging collective action against regressive laws and institutional biases.

India faces an alarming crisis of human rights, with more than five crore cases waiting in the judiciary system, former Supreme Court Judge B N Srikrishna stated at a recent convention.

Highlighting escalating violations of democratic rights, he emphasized the role of civil society in confronting these challenges, noting delays in justice as a denial of justice itself.

Other speakers, including advocate Prashant Bhushan, pointed to the dismantling of constitutional safeguards and economic disparity as pressing issues requiring immediate collective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

