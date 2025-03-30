Woman Arrested in Alleged Fake Will Scandal

A 61-year-old woman faces accusations of creating a fraudulent will to claim her husband's assets in an incident that has sparked legal scrutiny, according to a police official on Sunday.

The arrest follows an FIR filed nine months ago, confirmed the Powai police station representative. The deceased had been in the midst of divorce proceedings with financial disputes unsettled.

Despite the woman's claim supported by a thumb-impressed document, the husband's business partner contested its validity in court. Forensic analysis revealed the will's creation amid the man's deteriorating state just days before his demise. Discrepancies, including the use of a thumb impression despite the deceased's education, contributed to the conclusion that the will was a fabricated effort to disinherit other legal heirs, including the man's elderly mother.

