Woman Arrested in Alleged Fake Will Scandal

A 61-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly fabricating a fake will to claim her deceased husband's property. The document was contested by the man's business partner and deemed fraudulent by a Document Examiner. The woman faces charges of cheating and forgery, but was granted bail.

Updated: 30-03-2025 20:37 IST
A 61-year-old woman faces accusations of creating a fraudulent will to claim her husband's assets in an incident that has sparked legal scrutiny, according to a police official on Sunday.

The arrest follows an FIR filed nine months ago, confirmed the Powai police station representative. The deceased had been in the midst of divorce proceedings with financial disputes unsettled.

Despite the woman's claim supported by a thumb-impressed document, the husband's business partner contested its validity in court. Forensic analysis revealed the will's creation amid the man's deteriorating state just days before his demise. Discrepancies, including the use of a thumb impression despite the deceased's education, contributed to the conclusion that the will was a fabricated effort to disinherit other legal heirs, including the man's elderly mother.

