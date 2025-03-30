Foiled Heist: Swift Police Action Thwarts Muthoot Finance Robbery

An attempted robbery at a Muthoot Finance branch in Derlakatte was thwarted by quick police action early Sunday morning.

Police sources indicate that three individuals, arriving by train on Saturday, waited until late night to strike. At around 3 AM, suspects attempted to break open the branch door using a drill machine.

The triggered security alarm prompted the company to alert the police, who arrived swiftly. Locals assisted in apprehending two suspects, while a third fled. The suspects were linked to another bank robbery in Kerala.

