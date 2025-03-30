Journalists Demand Legal Protections After Scribe's Arrest in Guwahati

The recent arrest of a journalist during a protest coverage has sparked demands from the Gauhati Press Club for new legislation to safeguard reporters on duty.

In a meeting at the Press Club, senior journalists advocated for the 'Protection of Journalists While Working Act' and proposed that reporters be equipped with multiple forms of identification for added security.

Further demands included compensation for damage incurred while covering news and legal measures to shield journalists from verbal or social media abuse by politicians. The Press Club plans to bring these issues to the attention of Assam's authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)