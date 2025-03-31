Tragedy Strikes: Young Cousins Drown in Canal

A heartbreaking accident struck Morena district in Madhya Pradesh as two young cousins drowned in a canal. The incident emerged when a 15-year-old boy ventured into the canal's depths on Sunday evening, only to start drowning.

His 16-year-old cousin, witnessing the danger, bravely attempted to save him, but both tragically lost their lives. Rajkumari Parmar, in charge at Sabalgarh police station, confirmed the details.

Authorities acted swiftly, retrieving the bodies and completing post-mortem procedures before returning them to the grieving family. A case regarding the incident has been officially registered, Parmar added.

(With inputs from agencies.)