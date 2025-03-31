Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Young Cousins Drown in Canal

Two young cousins drowned in a canal in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh. The tragic event unfolded when one boy, aged 15, began to drown, prompting his 16-year-old cousin to attempt a rescue. Both boys, from Kulholi village, sadly lost their lives in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 31-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 11:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking accident struck Morena district in Madhya Pradesh as two young cousins drowned in a canal. The incident emerged when a 15-year-old boy ventured into the canal's depths on Sunday evening, only to start drowning.

His 16-year-old cousin, witnessing the danger, bravely attempted to save him, but both tragically lost their lives. Rajkumari Parmar, in charge at Sabalgarh police station, confirmed the details.

Authorities acted swiftly, retrieving the bodies and completing post-mortem procedures before returning them to the grieving family. A case regarding the incident has been officially registered, Parmar added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

