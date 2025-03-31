Tensions Rise as Israel Plans Major Rafah Operation Amid Hamas Standoff
Israel issued evacuation orders for most of Rafah in Gaza, potentially signaling a new military operation. This follows a ceasefire end with Hamas, amid efforts to release hostages. Despite international criticism, Israel plans to oversee Gaza's security post-war, while Hamas demands adherence to prior agreements.
The Israeli military has issued sweeping evacuation notices for most of Rafah, a southern city in Gaza, indicating the potential for a new ground operation. This move comes after Israel ended its ceasefire with Hamas earlier this month, resuming its air and ground offensive against the militant group.
As part of its military strategy, Israel has cut off essential supplies to the region, including food and medicine, in an attempt to pressure Hamas into accepting changes to their truce agreement. The evacuation orders, issued during the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, have directed Palestinians to relocate to Muwasi, a coastal area turned into makeshift tent camps.
This development follows Israel's significant military engagement in Rafah last May, leaving substantial destruction in its wake. As tensions persist, Israel remains firm on intensifying its military efforts until all hostages held by Hamas are released. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security plans for Gaza, including a controversial resettlement proposal, face widespread rejection from Palestinians and international human rights observers.
