Staged Burglary Uncovers Hidden Debt Struggles
Butta Singh, an AC technician in Uttam Nagar, staged a burglary to cover his mounting debts. Singh reported the theft of gold jewelry and cash, but police uncovered the truth after examining CCTV footage and phone records. Singh confessed and some items were recovered and others found mortgaged.
A 45-year-old man from Uttam Nagar was arrested for staging a burglary to cover his debts, police announced on Monday.
The suspect, Butta Singh, reportedly stole gold jewelry from his own house to repay loans. Police investigations, including CCTV footage and phone records, revealed inconsistencies in his initial report.
Singh confessed, admitting to the theft to clear loans accumulated from business investments and asset purchases. Recovered items confirmed his involvement.
