Staged Burglary Uncovers Hidden Debt Struggles

A 45-year-old man from Uttam Nagar was arrested for staging a burglary to cover his debts, police announced on Monday.

The suspect, Butta Singh, reportedly stole gold jewelry from his own house to repay loans. Police investigations, including CCTV footage and phone records, revealed inconsistencies in his initial report.

Singh confessed, admitting to the theft to clear loans accumulated from business investments and asset purchases. Recovered items confirmed his involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)