Daring Cab Heist: Duo Nabbed in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

In a brazen act of crime, two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, according to police reports on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Vishnu Jha alias Mania, 22, and Deepak, 28, are notorious for their involvement in various thefts, snatchings, and gambling activities. A police official stated that the stolen vehicle, the victim's mobile phone, and the weapon used in the crime have been retrieved.

The incident transpired in the early hours of March 27, when cab driver Satender Pal was accosted near Shani Mandi while repairing a tire. The assailants, who compelled him into the car and used a dagger to threaten him for an online money transfer, were apprehended after a tip-off led police to the stolen vehicle. The accused confessed their crime during interrogation, revealing their intent to sustain an extravagant lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)