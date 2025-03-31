Left Menu

Daring Cab Heist: Duo Nabbed in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. The accused, Vishnu Jha alias Mania and Deepak, have a criminal history. They were caught after assaulting the driver, stealing the cab and valuables. Police recovered the stolen items and detained the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a brazen act of crime, two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a cab driver in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, according to police reports on Monday.

The suspects, identified as Vishnu Jha alias Mania, 22, and Deepak, 28, are notorious for their involvement in various thefts, snatchings, and gambling activities. A police official stated that the stolen vehicle, the victim's mobile phone, and the weapon used in the crime have been retrieved.

The incident transpired in the early hours of March 27, when cab driver Satender Pal was accosted near Shani Mandi while repairing a tire. The assailants, who compelled him into the car and used a dagger to threaten him for an online money transfer, were apprehended after a tip-off led police to the stolen vehicle. The accused confessed their crime during interrogation, revealing their intent to sustain an extravagant lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

