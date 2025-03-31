Left Menu

Border Tensions Erupt: Nagaland's Villagers Clash

A recent clash between villagers in Nagaland's Kiphire and Meluri districts resulted in injuries, prompting Deputy Chief Minister Yanthunga Patton to call for peace and harmony. Authorities are investigating the cause of the violence as officials visit affected individuals to ensure recovery and further cooperation.

Kohima | Updated: 31-03-2025 15:26 IST
A violent clash between villagers in the bordering Nagaland districts of Kiphire and Meluri left at least four individuals injured. Deputy Chief Minister Yanthunga Patton confirmed on Monday that the situation is now under control, and has urged residents to seek peaceful resolutions.

Patton expressed deep concern over the incident via a post on X, highlighting the disruption of peace and community bonds. He did not specify the clash's timing but emphasized the need for dialogue and understanding among the affected parties.

With the cause of the violence still unknown, district officials have been tasked with launching an investigation. On a positive note, most injuries were minor, with only one serious case requiring hospitalization in Kohima. Essential visits by government officials underscore the commitment to restoring stability.

