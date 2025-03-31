Sharp Drop in Sweden's Gun Deaths: Surveillance Measures Prove Effective
Sweden witnessed a significant reduction in homicide and manslaughter rates, with 92 deadly violence cases in 2024, down from 121 in 2023. Increased surveillance and police powers contributed to this decline, but gang violence remains a pervasive issue, notably with recent bombings in the capital.
Sweden has seen a notable decline in its homicide and manslaughter rates, thanks to increased surveillance and intensified police measures against gang crime. In 2024, there were 92 cases of deadly violence, a significant drop from 121 in 2023.
The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (BRA) announced that this marks the lowest number since 2014. Despite these improvements, authorities caution that year-to-year data comparisons require careful interpretation, due to anomalies like the unusually high number of female and minor victims in 2023.
The right-wing minority government, elected in 2022, has implemented stricter laws and enhanced police powers to tackle gang-related violence, which remains an ongoing issue, highlighted by a surge of bombings in the capital this January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
