Left Menu

Sharp Drop in Sweden's Gun Deaths: Surveillance Measures Prove Effective

Sweden witnessed a significant reduction in homicide and manslaughter rates, with 92 deadly violence cases in 2024, down from 121 in 2023. Increased surveillance and police powers contributed to this decline, but gang violence remains a pervasive issue, notably with recent bombings in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:01 IST
Sharp Drop in Sweden's Gun Deaths: Surveillance Measures Prove Effective
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sweden has seen a notable decline in its homicide and manslaughter rates, thanks to increased surveillance and intensified police measures against gang crime. In 2024, there were 92 cases of deadly violence, a significant drop from 121 in 2023.

The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (BRA) announced that this marks the lowest number since 2014. Despite these improvements, authorities caution that year-to-year data comparisons require careful interpretation, due to anomalies like the unusually high number of female and minor victims in 2023.

The right-wing minority government, elected in 2022, has implemented stricter laws and enhanced police powers to tackle gang-related violence, which remains an ongoing issue, highlighted by a surge of bombings in the capital this January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025