Sharp Drop in Sweden's Gun Deaths: Surveillance Measures Prove Effective

Sweden has seen a notable decline in its homicide and manslaughter rates, thanks to increased surveillance and intensified police measures against gang crime. In 2024, there were 92 cases of deadly violence, a significant drop from 121 in 2023.

The Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (BRA) announced that this marks the lowest number since 2014. Despite these improvements, authorities caution that year-to-year data comparisons require careful interpretation, due to anomalies like the unusually high number of female and minor victims in 2023.

The right-wing minority government, elected in 2022, has implemented stricter laws and enhanced police powers to tackle gang-related violence, which remains an ongoing issue, highlighted by a surge of bombings in the capital this January.

