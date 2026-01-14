Georgia's Dynamic Duo Dazzles at European Figure Skating Championships

Georgia's Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava stole the spotlight at the European Figure Skating Championships on Wednesday, delivering a stellar short program to seize the top position. Their performance in Sheffield was powered by side-by-side triple Salchows and a throw triple flip, earning them 75.96 points, outshining the reigning champions.

Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin trailed closely, securing second place with 74.81 points. However, a mishap involving a hand touch during their side-by-side triple Salchows cost them crucial marks. The synchronization issues in their spins added to their challenges, leaving Hungary's Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko in third with 73.32 points.

Despite the Georgians' late arrival due to a visa delay and minimal practice time, their handstand-spinning move dazzled the audience. Metelkina humorously noted the early rise for hair and makeup, contrasting her routine with Berulava's. Germany's Hase, acknowledging difficulties in spin synchronization, found the earlier performance slot beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)