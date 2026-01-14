Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. Eyes Greenland, EU Backs Denmark
Amid tensions over U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland, Danish and Greenlandic ministers meet U.S. officials to discuss diplomatic solutions. President Trump views Greenland as crucial to U.S. security against Russian and Chinese interests, while Denmark and EU allies oppose the sale and emphasize unity.
Tensions mount as President Donald Trump expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, a mineral-rich autonomous territory of Denmark, citing strategic security concerns against Russia and China. The move has prompted Danish and Greenlandic ministers to seek diplomatic discussions with U.S. officials at the White House.
Greenlandic leaders, shifting tactics, now emphasize unity with Denmark amid pressure from the U.S., rejecting forceful takeovers and emphasizing self-determination. Analysts fear Danish representatives could face treatment akin to Ukraine's Zelenskiy, previously humiliated by Trump.
Polls indicate American opposition to the annexation, while EU allies express unwavering support for Denmark and Greenland's stance, warning against any breach of NATO cohesion amidst the unfolding crisis.
