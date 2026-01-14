Left Menu

Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. Eyes Greenland, EU Backs Denmark

Amid tensions over U.S. interest in acquiring Greenland, Danish and Greenlandic ministers meet U.S. officials to discuss diplomatic solutions. President Trump views Greenland as crucial to U.S. security against Russian and Chinese interests, while Denmark and EU allies oppose the sale and emphasize unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:24 IST
Diplomatic Showdown: U.S. Eyes Greenland, EU Backs Denmark
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions mount as President Donald Trump expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, a mineral-rich autonomous territory of Denmark, citing strategic security concerns against Russia and China. The move has prompted Danish and Greenlandic ministers to seek diplomatic discussions with U.S. officials at the White House.

Greenlandic leaders, shifting tactics, now emphasize unity with Denmark amid pressure from the U.S., rejecting forceful takeovers and emphasizing self-determination. Analysts fear Danish representatives could face treatment akin to Ukraine's Zelenskiy, previously humiliated by Trump.

Polls indicate American opposition to the annexation, while EU allies express unwavering support for Denmark and Greenland's stance, warning against any breach of NATO cohesion amidst the unfolding crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists

Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists

 India
4
Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

Delhi High Court Stands Firm in IRCTC Scam Trial

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026