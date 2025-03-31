Ex-Spook Admits to Jeopardizing UK Security

In a surprising courtroom development, former British intelligence employee Hasaan Arshad admitted on Monday to jeopardizing national security by taking classified information home. His trial, originally set to begin the same day, was short-circuited by his guilty plea under the Computer Misuse Act.

The 25-year-old's actions reportedly posed a 'significant risk of serious damage,' raising concerns over potential threats to UK security. His lawyer conveyed that Arshad acted recklessly, without clear intention to cause harm, but acknowledged the peril his actions presented.

Arshad's sentencing is scheduled for June 13 at London's Old Bailey court. His legal troubles are compounded by two additional charges related to the creation of indecent images of children, exacerbating the legal challenges he faces.

