Ex-Spook Admits to Jeopardizing UK Security

Hasaan Arshad, a former British intelligence employee, admitted to breaching national security by taking top secret data home. Pleading guilty under the Computer Misuse Act, he acknowledged reckless actions that risked serious harm. Arshad also faces sentencing for making indecent images of children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:39 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising courtroom development, former British intelligence employee Hasaan Arshad admitted on Monday to jeopardizing national security by taking classified information home. His trial, originally set to begin the same day, was short-circuited by his guilty plea under the Computer Misuse Act.

The 25-year-old's actions reportedly posed a 'significant risk of serious damage,' raising concerns over potential threats to UK security. His lawyer conveyed that Arshad acted recklessly, without clear intention to cause harm, but acknowledged the peril his actions presented.

Arshad's sentencing is scheduled for June 13 at London's Old Bailey court. His legal troubles are compounded by two additional charges related to the creation of indecent images of children, exacerbating the legal challenges he faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

