Disputed Defence Deal: UK-India-Russia Link Allegations

A New York Times report alleging connections between British, Indian, and Russian defense firms is deemed misleading by official sources. The article suggested that military hardware supplied by a British firm to an Indian company may have ended up with a Russian arms agency. Indian officials defend their adherence to international regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:58 IST
  • India

A controversial report in The New York Times has been labeled 'factually incorrect' and 'misleading' by official sources, following claims of a connection between a British aerospace firm, an Indian defense company, and a Russian arms agency.

The article asserts that military equipment supplied by a British firm could have inadvertently reached Russia, though Indian sources insist they have adhered to international regulations.

Indian officials criticize the report, accusing it of distorting facts and overlooking due diligence, while emphasizing India's robust legal framework guiding overseas commercial ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

