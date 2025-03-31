Disputed Defence Deal: UK-India-Russia Link Allegations

A controversial report in The New York Times has been labeled 'factually incorrect' and 'misleading' by official sources, following claims of a connection between a British aerospace firm, an Indian defense company, and a Russian arms agency.

The article asserts that military equipment supplied by a British firm could have inadvertently reached Russia, though Indian sources insist they have adhered to international regulations.

Indian officials criticize the report, accusing it of distorting facts and overlooking due diligence, while emphasizing India's robust legal framework guiding overseas commercial ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)