Left Menu

Uttarakhand's UCC: A Model for Nationwide Reform

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami advocates for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a means to prevent crimes and empower women. Dhami asserts that the UCC is not against any religion and highlights its potential nationwide impact. He credits Prime Minister Modi for UCC's implementation in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:58 IST
Uttarakhand's UCC: A Model for Nationwide Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) could help prevent crimes like the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Dhami emphasized that the law requires disclosure of live-in relationships to families, which may protect women and children.

Speaking at Invertis University, Dhami dedicated the honor of enforcing the UCC in Uttarakhand to the people. He criticized opposition parties for focusing solely on votes and touted the UCC as a tool for nationwide empowerment, likening it to the life-giving river Ganga.

Dhami affirmed his commitment to 'One Nation, One Law,' underscoring significant reforms achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked that Uttarakhand is the first state to implement the UCC, a move aligned with the BJP's election promises. Engaging over 2.36 lakh people, the law reflects diverse inputs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025