Uttarakhand's UCC: A Model for Nationwide Reform

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) could help prevent crimes like the Shraddha Walkar murder case. Dhami emphasized that the law requires disclosure of live-in relationships to families, which may protect women and children.

Speaking at Invertis University, Dhami dedicated the honor of enforcing the UCC in Uttarakhand to the people. He criticized opposition parties for focusing solely on votes and touted the UCC as a tool for nationwide empowerment, likening it to the life-giving river Ganga.

Dhami affirmed his commitment to 'One Nation, One Law,' underscoring significant reforms achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked that Uttarakhand is the first state to implement the UCC, a move aligned with the BJP's election promises. Engaging over 2.36 lakh people, the law reflects diverse inputs.

