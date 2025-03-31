Major Drug Bust: NCB and Delhi Police Seize Rs 27.4 Crore Worth of Narcotics
A joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police led to the seizure of drugs worth Rs 27.4 crore, arresting five individuals, including four Nigerians. The crackdown uncovered crystal meth, Afghan heroin, and MDMA, with origins traced to West Delhi. Further investigation revealed links to student visa misuse.
The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, announced a significant breakthrough in the battle against narcotics as the Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police jointly seized drugs valued at Rs 27.4 crore. The operation led to the arrest of five individuals, including four Nigerians from influential families, highlighting the international reach of the syndicate.
The law enforcement agencies, following precise intelligence inputs, kept the suspects under strict surveillance, leading them to an African kitchen in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi. Here, they confiscated large quantities of crystal methamphetamine, Afghan heroin, and MDMA pills. Further probes traced additional narcotics to a Greater Noida apartment.
The investigation also uncovered a disturbing trend: African youths obtaining student visas under false pretenses to engage in the illegal narcotics trade. Authorities are now working diligently to map out the entire network, seeking to dismantle the syndicate entirely.
