Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: NCB and Delhi Police Seize Rs 27.4 Crore Worth of Narcotics

A joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police led to the seizure of drugs worth Rs 27.4 crore, arresting five individuals, including four Nigerians. The crackdown uncovered crystal meth, Afghan heroin, and MDMA, with origins traced to West Delhi. Further investigation revealed links to student visa misuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:07 IST
Major Drug Bust: NCB and Delhi Police Seize Rs 27.4 Crore Worth of Narcotics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, announced a significant breakthrough in the battle against narcotics as the Narcotics Control Bureau and Delhi Police jointly seized drugs valued at Rs 27.4 crore. The operation led to the arrest of five individuals, including four Nigerians from influential families, highlighting the international reach of the syndicate.

The law enforcement agencies, following precise intelligence inputs, kept the suspects under strict surveillance, leading them to an African kitchen in Tilak Nagar, West Delhi. Here, they confiscated large quantities of crystal methamphetamine, Afghan heroin, and MDMA pills. Further probes traced additional narcotics to a Greater Noida apartment.

The investigation also uncovered a disturbing trend: African youths obtaining student visas under false pretenses to engage in the illegal narcotics trade. Authorities are now working diligently to map out the entire network, seeking to dismantle the syndicate entirely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025