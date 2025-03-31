Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Processed Human Bones Found in Mangaluru

A packet of processed human bones was discovered near a residential compound in Kumpala, Mangaluru, prompting an investigation by Ullal police. The bones were inadvertently discarded by a woman relocating items from a retired doctor's residence. Their origins and potential legal implications are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:23 IST
A startling discovery in Kumpala, Mangaluru, has led to a police investigation. A packet of processed human bones was found near a residential area, causing alarm among locals.

The bones came to light after a resident tipped off the police on Saturday night. It was later revealed that they were mistakenly discarded by a woman who had transported household items from the home of a retired doctor, accidentally including the packet.

An investigation is underway to determine the intended use of these laboratory-processed bones, with the police exploring potential legal breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

