Mystery Unfolds: Processed Human Bones Found in Mangaluru
A packet of processed human bones was discovered near a residential compound in Kumpala, Mangaluru, prompting an investigation by Ullal police. The bones were inadvertently discarded by a woman relocating items from a retired doctor's residence. Their origins and potential legal implications are under scrutiny.
A startling discovery in Kumpala, Mangaluru, has led to a police investigation. A packet of processed human bones was found near a residential area, causing alarm among locals.
The bones came to light after a resident tipped off the police on Saturday night. It was later revealed that they were mistakenly discarded by a woman who had transported household items from the home of a retired doctor, accidentally including the packet.
An investigation is underway to determine the intended use of these laboratory-processed bones, with the police exploring potential legal breaches.
