Gurugram Police Trio Suspended for Jailbreak Breach

In a serious lapse in security, three constables of the Gurugram police escort guard have been suspended for negligence of duty. This action followed allegations confirmed by CCTV footage that a prisoner was able to move freely within the Civil Hospital premises with their involvement.

The prisoner was brought to the hospital from Bhondsi jail due to a health issue and was supposed to be closely monitored by the constables. However, the footage showed the constables absent from their posts, allowing the prisoner to roam the hospital.

Following an investigation prompted by seniors, constables Mohit, Pawan, and Dharmendra faced suspension. The Gurugram police spokesperson stated that a departmental inquiry would dictate further steps based on available evidence.

