Left Menu

Tragedy on Eid: Child's Life Lost in Paharganj Accident

A tragic accident on Eid turned joyful celebrations into mourning in Paharganj, Delhi, where a two-year-old girl was fatally struck by a car driven by her neighbor's teenage son. The car was owned by Pankaj Agarwal, a local shop owner. Both the driver and Agarwal have been apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 20:44 IST
Tragedy on Eid: Child's Life Lost in Paharganj Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a family's Eid festivities in central Delhi's Paharganj were marred by the tragic death of a two-year-old girl. The child was run over by a car driven by a neighbor's teenage son, according to official reports on Monday.

The vehicle, registered under Pankaj Agarwal's name, witnessed a slow approach before fatally moving forward, as documented by CCTV footage. Nearby residents quickly transported the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Authorities have since taken both the young driver and Agarwal into custody, while a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 and 106(1) has been filed at the Nabi Karim police station. An investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding this preventable tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025