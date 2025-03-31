Tragedy on Eid: Child's Life Lost in Paharganj Accident

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, a family's Eid festivities in central Delhi's Paharganj were marred by the tragic death of a two-year-old girl. The child was run over by a car driven by a neighbor's teenage son, according to official reports on Monday.

The vehicle, registered under Pankaj Agarwal's name, witnessed a slow approach before fatally moving forward, as documented by CCTV footage. Nearby residents quickly transported the child to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead by medical staff.

Authorities have since taken both the young driver and Agarwal into custody, while a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 and 106(1) has been filed at the Nabi Karim police station. An investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding this preventable tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)