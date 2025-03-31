Left Menu

Cybercrime Crackdown: Duo Apprehended in Rs 36 Lakh Online Fraud

Two young individuals from Malappuram were arrested in connection with a Rs 36 lakh online scam. They allegedly used mule bank accounts to divert the funds. The arrests were part of an investigation by Ernakulam Town South Police. The scam involved using digital means to impersonate authorities.

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in a Rs 36 lakh online scam featuring the illegal use of 'digital arrest' tactics.

The suspects, identified as Fayas Fawad and Asimul Mujasin, both aged 21 and residents of Kottakkal, Malappuram, were apprehended on Sunday. The arrests come as part of an ongoing police investigation into the fraudulent scheme.

According to authorities, the accused rerouted the stolen money through mule bank accounts—a method often used in money laundering. As the investigation unfolds, police are focusing on capturing additional suspects linked to the cybercrime.

