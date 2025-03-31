Cybercrime Crackdown: Duo Apprehended in Rs 36 Lakh Online Fraud

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in a Rs 36 lakh online scam featuring the illegal use of 'digital arrest' tactics.

The suspects, identified as Fayas Fawad and Asimul Mujasin, both aged 21 and residents of Kottakkal, Malappuram, were apprehended on Sunday. The arrests come as part of an ongoing police investigation into the fraudulent scheme.

According to authorities, the accused rerouted the stolen money through mule bank accounts—a method often used in money laundering. As the investigation unfolds, police are focusing on capturing additional suspects linked to the cybercrime.

