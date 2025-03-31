Highway Blockade Over Cow Remains Shocks Himachal Pradesh Community
Protests erupted in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Sahib after suspected cow remains were discovered in the Yamuna river. Hindu organizations, alongside BJP MLA Sukhram Chaudhary, blocked a national highway demanding swift police action. Superintendent NS Negi assured prompt investigations to address the community's outrage and restore peace.
An alarming discovery of suspected cow remains in the Yamuna river ignited a significant protest in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Sahib, as reported by the local police on Monday.
Hindu organizations, including Bajrang Dal, led the blockade of a key national highway, joined by BJP MLA Sukhram Chaudhary, who also called for calm despite the tense situation.
Superintendent of Police NS Negi has launched an in-depth investigation, promising the swift capture of the perpetrators as the community demands justice during this sensitive time.
