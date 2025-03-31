Left Menu

Highway Blockade Over Cow Remains Shocks Himachal Pradesh Community

Protests erupted in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Sahib after suspected cow remains were discovered in the Yamuna river. Hindu organizations, alongside BJP MLA Sukhram Chaudhary, blocked a national highway demanding swift police action. Superintendent NS Negi assured prompt investigations to address the community's outrage and restore peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nahan | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:12 IST
Highway Blockade Over Cow Remains Shocks Himachal Pradesh Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An alarming discovery of suspected cow remains in the Yamuna river ignited a significant protest in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Sahib, as reported by the local police on Monday.

Hindu organizations, including Bajrang Dal, led the blockade of a key national highway, joined by BJP MLA Sukhram Chaudhary, who also called for calm despite the tense situation.

Superintendent of Police NS Negi has launched an in-depth investigation, promising the swift capture of the perpetrators as the community demands justice during this sensitive time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025