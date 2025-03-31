Highway Blockade Over Cow Remains Shocks Himachal Pradesh Community

An alarming discovery of suspected cow remains in the Yamuna river ignited a significant protest in Himachal Pradesh's Paonta Sahib, as reported by the local police on Monday.

Hindu organizations, including Bajrang Dal, led the blockade of a key national highway, joined by BJP MLA Sukhram Chaudhary, who also called for calm despite the tense situation.

Superintendent of Police NS Negi has launched an in-depth investigation, promising the swift capture of the perpetrators as the community demands justice during this sensitive time.

(With inputs from agencies.)