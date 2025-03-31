Left Menu

Legal Turbulence: High Court Clash Over Cargo-Tanker Collision

Stena Bulk Marine Services and Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions have filed a lawsuit against Ernst Russ, owner of cargo ship Solong, following a collision with tanker Stena Immaculate. The Admiralty Court will address liability limitations for Dutch firm Samskip and others affected. The Solong's captain faces manslaughter charges.

Stena Bulk Marine Services and Crowley-Stena Marine Solutions have initiated legal proceedings against Ernst Russ, the parent company of the cargo vessel Solong, after it crashed into the Stena Immaculate tanker off England's northeast coast.

The collision occurred on March 10 when the Solong, traveling at nearly full speed, hit the anchored tanker Stena Immaculate, carrying jet fuel. The lawsuit was submitted to London's Admiralty Court.

Meanwhile, the captain of the Solong, Vladimir Motin, has been indicted for manslaughter by gross negligence. A separate case seeks to limit liability for Dutch firm Samskip and all other claimants of loss or damage due to the incident.

