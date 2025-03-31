Russia Weighs Lifting Taliban Ban: Diplomatic Dynamics at Play

Russia's Supreme Court is set to deliberate on lifting the long-standing ban on Afghanistan's Taliban, a group deemed a terrorist organization in 2003. The prosecutor general's office, led by Igor Krasnov, submitted this petition, with a hearing scheduled for April 17.

While contact with the Taliban remains punishable under Russian law, the group has been actively engaging in diplomatic dialogues within Moscow. Russian officials, when questioned about the apparent inconsistency in policy, have cited the strategic necessity of stabilizing Afghanistan.

This development highlights a notable shift in Russia's approach following the end of its military involvement in Afghanistan in 1989, as the country seeks to reassert itself as a regional power broker amid global divisions on handling the Taliban's regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)