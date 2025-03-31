Left Menu

Explosive Discoveries Amidst Unrest: Assam Rifles' Critical Recovery in Manipur

The Assam Rifles recovered two IEDs and 19 gelatine sticks in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The explosives, found at separate locations, were defused. Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023. President's rule was imposed after the former chief minister's resignation in February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Churachandpur | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:30 IST
Explosive Discoveries Amidst Unrest: Assam Rifles' Critical Recovery in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Rifles made a significant recovery on Monday, uncovering two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 19 gelatine sticks in Manipur's Churachandpur district, according to police reports.

Both IEDs were defused following their discovery in separate locations: one located 10 km away from Churachandpur town in a village, and the other near a roadside culvert close to another village.

Since May 2023, ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities has led to over 250 deaths and displaced thousands. The volatile situation prompted the imposition of President's rule on February 13, following the resignation of N Biren Singh as chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025