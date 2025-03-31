Explosive Discoveries Amidst Unrest: Assam Rifles' Critical Recovery in Manipur
The Assam Rifles recovered two IEDs and 19 gelatine sticks in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The explosives, found at separate locations, were defused. Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups has claimed over 250 lives since May 2023. President's rule was imposed after the former chief minister's resignation in February.
The Assam Rifles made a significant recovery on Monday, uncovering two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and 19 gelatine sticks in Manipur's Churachandpur district, according to police reports.
Both IEDs were defused following their discovery in separate locations: one located 10 km away from Churachandpur town in a village, and the other near a roadside culvert close to another village.
Since May 2023, ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities has led to over 250 deaths and displaced thousands. The volatile situation prompted the imposition of President's rule on February 13, following the resignation of N Biren Singh as chief minister.
