Left Menu

Fake Agents Unmasked: Kolkata's Burrabazar Traders on High Alert

A gang of over 20 people posing as officers of central probe agencies has been targeting traders in Kolkata's Burrabazar area. Businessmen are advised to remain vigilant as initial investigations reveal these imposters robbing victims by impersonating officials from agencies like CBI and ED.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:39 IST
Fake Agents Unmasked: Kolkata's Burrabazar Traders on High Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Police have uncovered a gang of over 20 people masquerading as officers from central probe agencies to carry out robberies in the city, a source disclosed. This gang has predominantly targeted traders from the wholesale market in Burrabazar, prompting authorities to urge increased caution among businessmen.

When sketchy individuals attempt to search your belongings claiming to be CBI, ED, Customs, or police officials, insist they verify their identity through the local police station. If they resist, victims are advised to immediately reach out to the local police or dial 100 for assistance, an officer emphasized.

On March 27, a serious incident occurred where three unidentified men impersonating CBI officials looted a packet of gold chains weighing 400 grams from a victim in the Cotton Street area, further highlighting the audacity of these imposters. Investigations are ongoing to bring the culprits to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025