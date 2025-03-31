Fake Agents Unmasked: Kolkata's Burrabazar Traders on High Alert

Kolkata Police have uncovered a gang of over 20 people masquerading as officers from central probe agencies to carry out robberies in the city, a source disclosed. This gang has predominantly targeted traders from the wholesale market in Burrabazar, prompting authorities to urge increased caution among businessmen.

When sketchy individuals attempt to search your belongings claiming to be CBI, ED, Customs, or police officials, insist they verify their identity through the local police station. If they resist, victims are advised to immediately reach out to the local police or dial 100 for assistance, an officer emphasized.

On March 27, a serious incident occurred where three unidentified men impersonating CBI officials looted a packet of gold chains weighing 400 grams from a victim in the Cotton Street area, further highlighting the audacity of these imposters. Investigations are ongoing to bring the culprits to justice.

