Odisha's Law and Order Under Scrutiny Amid Rising Crime
Opposition parties in Odisha have criticized the BJP-led state's handling of law and order, highlighting recent crimes and inadequate police response. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and Congress leader Rama Chandra Kadam pointed out several incidents, calling for a House Committee probe. BJP claims crime rates have reduced, despite ongoing unrest.
- Country:
- India
The opposition parties BJD and Congress have voiced their strong criticism of the Odisha government's handling of law and order, citing recent crimes and perceived inefficiencies in the policing system as evidence of administrative failure.
In a press briefing, BJD's Lenin Mohanty highlighted incidents like an attack on police in Bharatpur and other crimes, alleging that political interference is allowing criminals to evade justice. Congress leader Rama Chandra Kadam supported these claims, demanding a comprehensive probe into rising crime via a House Committee.
BJP, however, refuted these allegations, claiming a decrease in crime rates with 90% of accused arrested swiftly. Meanwhile, incidents of violence, such as a clash in Bharatpur, continue to test the state's law enforcement as arrests are made following attacks on police personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
