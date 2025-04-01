Trump's Global DEI Crackdown Sparks Tensions with European Firms
The Trump administration threatens U.S. grant recipients and suppliers globally to enforce a ban on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. Companies must comply or face payment freezes, causing friction with European businesses. Notable opposition arises from Spain, France, and Germany against this push.
The Trump administration has issued a stern warning to suppliers and recipients of U.S. grants globally, insisting they comply with its ban on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs or face losing payments.
Companies associated with U.S. diplomatic missions have been asked to confirm their adherence to the DEI crackdown through a federal anti-discrimination law compliance certification. A failure to provide the necessary documentation will lead to a freeze in payments, as highlighted by a Spanish official familiar with the situation.
This mandate followed an executive order from President Trump aimed at dismantling DEI policies beyond national boundaries, creating legal standoffs and tensions, particularly in Europe, where firms like BMW and other French companies resist such directives as a violation of their diversity policies.
