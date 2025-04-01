Left Menu

Optimistic Steps: Russia, US, and China's Role in Peace Talks

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed optimism about the initial steps taken by Russia and the US towards normalizing relations. Amidst the tense backdrop of the Ukraine conflict and international power dynamics, China emphasizes the importance of constructive diplomacy and continues to advocate for extended peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 05:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 05:04 IST
In a recent statement to Russia's RIA state news agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the positive developments as Russia and the United States initiate steps towards normalizing diplomatic relations. This progress is viewed as a stabilizing force amidst the backdrop of international disappointments and ongoing tensions.

During a three-day visit to Moscow, Wang Yi participated in strategic cooperation discussions, addressing the partial ceasefire in Ukraine. Despite US President Donald Trump's critical stance towards Russian and Ukrainian leadership, China remains optimistic, calling for continued peace talks which are foundational, though demanding in effort.

China's 'no limits' strategic partnership with Russia is pivotal, given their joint perspectives on global issues such as Taiwan and Ukraine. Although Beijing's peace proposals have garnered limited reception, China, along with Russia, acknowledges their unique responsibility in promoting global peace and stability.

