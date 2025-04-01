Left Menu

Chinese FM Criticizes U.S. Tariffs: Global Market Impact

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, describing them as unfounded and harmful to global markets and the U.S.'s reputation. He asserted that these measures will not resolve existing problems but will instead inflict serious damage on economic structures worldwide.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has criticized the United States' decision to raise tariffs on goods from China, calling the move unfounded and detrimental to global markets.

In remarks published Tuesday, Wang stated that the higher tariffs will not help the U.S. address its existing issues.

Instead, he warned, they will cause severe damage to both the global trade order and the United States' own reputation, according to an interview with Russia's RIA state news agency.

