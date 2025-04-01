$41.5M Boost for Northland Water Infrastructure to Drive Growth and Resilience

Northland is set to receive a major infrastructure upgrade with up to $41.5 million in loans from the Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund, aiming to significantly enhance water security and unlock long-term economic opportunities across the region.

Announced by Regional Development Minister Shane Jones, the funding will support two key water infrastructure projects – the Otawere Pipeline and the Kaipara Pipeline – both led by the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust. These projects are designed to address ongoing challenges around water availability in the Mid Far North and Kaipara areas, especially during the dry summer months.

“These water projects together will significantly improve water storage and security in the Mid Far North and enable economic growth through consistent access to water and irrigation infrastructure for horticulture and land development,” said Mr Jones.

Major Investments in Water Infrastructure

The Otawere Pipeline project has been allocated a $24 million loan, which will allow the Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust to consolidate the Otawere Reservoir located on the Waitangi River and expand its distribution network by an additional 15 kilometers. The expansion will improve water access across a broader area, providing a critical link to other Mid Far North water storage projects.

This new infrastructure will open up 1,600 hectares of land for productive use in areas such as Matawii, Waimate North, and Mid North, driving new opportunities in horticulture and other water-reliant industries. The construction phase is expected to create 52 full-time jobs, offering a welcome boost to local employment.

“This will provide water to a larger area of the community, and link to other key Mid Far North water storage projects to increase land-change opportunities in Kaikohe and surrounding areas,” Mr Jones added.

The Kaipara Pipeline, backed by a $17.5 million loan, involves the construction of a 22-kilometer pipeline connecting a recently completed reservoir near Te Kopuru to Dargaville. This extension will deliver water to around 3,000 hectares of prime horticultural land and play a critical role in supporting Silver Fern Farms’ processing plant, the region’s largest employer.

Supporting Industry and Resilience

Silver Fern Farms’ Dargaville plant has faced increasing difficulty maintaining a reliable water supply during summer, putting its peak season operations at risk. The new pipeline will secure a steady water flow, protecting jobs and ensuring continued processing capacity during the region’s driest months.

“Extending the pipeline to the processing plant will ensure a reliable water supply and continuous peak season operation,” Mr Jones noted.

To further improve delivery efficiency and maximize public investment, the Kaipara pipeline project will be integrated with a $7.8 million flood resilience initiative – the Dargaville to Te Kōpuru stopbank upgrade – funded through the same Regional Infrastructure Fund. The joint effort, in collaboration with Kaipara District Council, is expected to save around $3 million and speed up the delivery of both projects.

Unlocking Regional Potential

The government sees this investment as a strategic step to break down long-standing barriers to regional development. In areas like Northland, where inconsistent water supply has hampered agricultural and economic progress, enhanced infrastructure can serve as a catalyst for transformation.

“The Government’s investment in water is addressing barriers to development in regions like Northland, where a consistent water source is needed to unlock economic, environmental, and recreational resources for its communities,” Mr Jones emphasized.

With construction set to begin soon, these water infrastructure projects promise to not only create jobs but also lay the foundation for sustainable land use and business growth in the years ahead.