Naxalism Declines: Significant Reduction in Affected Districts
In a significant announcement on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that the persistent Naxal problem has been sharply reduced to just six districts in India, a notable drop from twelve.
Shah attributed this success to the Modi government's unwavering commitment to eradicating Naxalism through stringent policies and comprehensive development initiatives, with the ultimate goal of eliminating the threat by March 31, 2026.
The government's data categorizes these troubled regions as 'most-affected districts,' a classification introduced in 2015, with current statistics underscoring substantial progress in curbing left-wing extremism across the nation.
