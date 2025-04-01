Left Menu

Naxalism Declines: Significant Reduction in Affected Districts

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Naxalism is now limited to six Indian districts, down from twelve. The Modi government's aggressive approach aims to eradicate Naxalism by 2026, ensuring a prosperous India. The term 'most-affected districts' was introduced in 2015 to identify these areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:25 IST
Naxalism Declines: Significant Reduction in Affected Districts
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed that the persistent Naxal problem has been sharply reduced to just six districts in India, a notable drop from twelve.

Shah attributed this success to the Modi government's unwavering commitment to eradicating Naxalism through stringent policies and comprehensive development initiatives, with the ultimate goal of eliminating the threat by March 31, 2026.

The government's data categorizes these troubled regions as 'most-affected districts,' a classification introduced in 2015, with current statistics underscoring substantial progress in curbing left-wing extremism across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025