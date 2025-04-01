UK Anticipates Reversal of Trump's Tariffs Amidst Tech Talks

British business minister Jonathan Reynolds expressed optimism, suggesting that tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump could soon be reversed pending a potential tech-centric economic agreement.

Although the UK anticipates new tariffs on its goods, the government is committed to negotiating for exemptions. Reynolds conveyed to Sky News the UK's calm and measured response, hoping for an agreement within weeks or months.

Consequences loom if no resolution is timely, with Reynolds confirming that retaliatory tariffs could become necessary. 'We must keep all options on the table,' he emphasized, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

